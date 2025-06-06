CHIPANGALI COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON MAXSON NKHOMA MOURNS FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU





Chipangali Council Chairperson Maxson Nkhoma expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Zambia’s Sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





In a public press statement issued on June 5, 2025, Nkhoma extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of the people of Chipangali District.





He noted that Lungu had made significant contributions to Zambia’s democratic development during his tenure from 2015 to 2021.





As a member of the Patriotic Front (PF), Nkhoma emphasized that Lungu’s legacy and service had been pivotal in shaping the nation’s governance.



He urged Zambians to unite in mourning the former Head of State and to find solace in his contributions to the country.





Nkhoma also conveyed sympathies to the Lungu family, the Patriotic Front, and all Zambians.





He expressed hope that God would grant strength and comfort to the bereaved.



In his statement, he referenced Matthew 5:4, stating that those who mourn would be comforted.



The former Head of State passed away on June 5, 2025, at Mediclinic Medforum Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, while receiving specialized treatment.



The death was officially announced by his daughter, Chawama Member of Parliament Tasila Lungu-Mwansa.





Nkhoma observed that the nation continued to grieve Lungu’s passing as tributes and condolences poured in from various leaders and citizens.