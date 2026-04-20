CHIPATA DIOCESE DISTANCES ITSELF FROM DETAINED PRIEST IN VEHICLE THEFT CASE





The Catholic Diocese of Chipata has firmly disassociated itself from a priest now at the center of a suspected stolen vehicle case, revealing that he had already stepped away from Church duties months before his arrest.





In a statement released today, Acting Communications Director Fr. Daniel Banda confirmed that Fr. Simon Tembo abandoned his priestly responsibilities in October 2025 and has not been authorized to carry out any public ministry since then.





The Diocese disclosed that repeated efforts were made to trace Fr. Tembo and guide him either back to active service or through formal procedures to exit the priesthood — but he remained out of reach.





It wasn’t until April 19, 2026, that the Church says it learned of his situation, after being alerted by the Zambia Police Service that he had allegedly been found with a vehicle reported stolen from Ukwimi Parish late last year.





While investigations continue, the Diocese has pledged full cooperation with authorities and urged the public to avoid speculation, stressing its commitment to accountability and the core values of the Church.