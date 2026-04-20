CHIPATA DIOCESE DISTANCES ITSELF FROM DETAINED PRIEST IN VEHICLE THEFT CASE
The Catholic Diocese of Chipata has firmly disassociated itself from a priest now at the center of a suspected stolen vehicle case, revealing that he had already stepped away from Church duties months before his arrest.
In a statement released today, Acting Communications Director Fr. Daniel Banda confirmed that Fr. Simon Tembo abandoned his priestly responsibilities in October 2025 and has not been authorized to carry out any public ministry since then.
The Diocese disclosed that repeated efforts were made to trace Fr. Tembo and guide him either back to active service or through formal procedures to exit the priesthood — but he remained out of reach.
It wasn’t until April 19, 2026, that the Church says it learned of his situation, after being alerted by the Zambia Police Service that he had allegedly been found with a vehicle reported stolen from Ukwimi Parish late last year.
While investigations continue, the Diocese has pledged full cooperation with authorities and urged the public to avoid speculation, stressing its commitment to accountability and the core values of the Church.
This is a very correct position that the church has taken and one that should have been the position of the Church in the Bishop Banda matter. He was found in posession of a car that is questionable and wants to drag the church into a matter where the vehicle was obtained not for the benefit of the church but self gain.
What is the difference between the two clergy? Double standards and hypocracy in the Church.
They’ve denied the small fish, they could not with the old big pf fish in the rob, this group of people at top.
Problem with Catholic leadership they always feel and think they are the best church among others. Fortunately ordinary catholic members are good and disciplined. The leadership should come down and exercise equality because all churches belong to one and only God.
What about that other guy who dubiously got a vehicle from ZRA. Why are you also not condemning him?