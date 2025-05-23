CHIPATA MAN WHO SHOT TWO PEOPLE IN CHIPATA GRANTED BAIL



A 48-year-old man accused of shooting two people leaving them injured has appeared in the Chipata Magistrate Court for explanation of charges.





Esau Mbazima faces three counts before Senior Resident Magistrate Felix Kaoma, in one count, attempted murder and two counts of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.



The alleged shooting occurred on 11 May 2025 in Kapata area.





It is alleged that Mbazima fired gunshots that injured Ellamsdeal Tembo and Ethel Zulu, with intent to maim or disable them.





However, the accused could not take plea before Magistrate Kaoma as the serious charges fall under High Court jurisdiction.





The court has granted Mbazima cash bail of K30,000 with two sureties required to provide K50,000 each.





His Legal Aid Board lawyer successfully argued for bail, citing the accused’s medical condition.



Diamond TV