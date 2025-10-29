CHIPATA MICE TRADER DISCOVERS HUNGRY LION’S CHICKEN RECIPE





A woman only identified as Misozi in Chipata District of the Eastern Province could just be the next big thing after Ba Matero.





Misozi prepares delicious field mice at Kapata Market in Chipata. She has been doing this business for a long in Chipata City. Alot of people know her especially bus drivers who reportedly buy her mice and chase after the one underneath her wrapper.





Last week, Misozi claimed to have had a dream in which her deceased mother showed her how to marinate mice just like Hungry Lion does with the chicken, breading and frying with the right amount of heat.





Many people laughed at her but those who have tasted her mice have affirmed that the look and taste of the mice and Hungry Lion chicken wings is exact.





After managing to sell 300 mice in ten minutes today, her friends followed her to get the recipe but she gave them no chance. She only said, ‘Allow the mice to swim in buttermilk mixture for 30 minutes and left smiling with hard K450.’





Misozi could be the next indigenous entrepreneur aftet Dr. Siatwambo. Four families have already paid her to supply mice at their weddings in November.



Tompo Daily Stories © October 28, 2025.