CHIPATA PENTECOSTAL PAPA DEFILES CONGREGANT WHILE WIFE PREACHES



POLICE in Chipata have separated a Pentecostal religious dramatist with an appetite for children from his carolite creams, pointy open heeled Papa shoes and anointing oil for allegedly defiling his 15 year old congregant as his wife was preaching to his followers.



34 year old Papa running under the stage name, Prophet Victor Raphael Kalima is said to have tossed aside his cheap Kamwalaish looking self styled swag to offload his sexual desires on his 15 year old congregant under his roof.



In an interview with Kalemba, Eastern Province police commissioner Robertson Mweemba confirmed the incident happened on April, 27 2025 around 13:00 hours in Hillsview compound and the report was made yesterday.



Mweemba disclosed that the self styled prophet who owns Christ Grace Ministry in Motel Compound started by brewing an ungodly suggestion via a phone call as revealed by the little girl where he invited her to go to his home.



This allegedly happened while his wife was busy in front of their small crowd.



Trusting that it was her own spiritual father that invited her home, the minor decided to ignore her spiritual father’s wive’s sermon in church and quickly booked a motorbike straight to the accused’s place in Hills View Compound.



In no time, the child arrived at the Papa’s house where she was immediately served with chocolate ice cream which the minor rejected stating that she was not a fan of chocolate.



Upon her refusal, prophet Kalima decided to give her water and later undressed and caressed her before taking away her innocence.



“She later found herself naked. That was how he sent a K50 to her Airtel money account and she went home, because of her fear to contract the virus and to become pregnant, she decided to report to her guardian who advised her to call him and they recorded the conversation,” Mweemba told Kalemba.



After the phone call, the aunt decided to call the child’s mother who reported the matter to the police.



After a Police medical report form was issued, the girl was found with swollen and painful private parts and was referred to Chipata Central Hospital for medical examination.



“The arrest was made. More updates to follow as investigations have been instituted,” he said.



By Catherine Pule

Kalemba