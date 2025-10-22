CHIPATA RESIDENTS SAY I’D MAKE A GOOD LEADER – MUNDUBILE



MPOROKOSO PF Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile says residents of Chipata have described him as a potential leader because of his courage in addressing their concerns and his consistent representation of citizens in Parliament.





Meanwhile, Mundubile says his visit to Chipata was aimed at promoting voter registration and encouraging villagers to register despite various challenges.





Speaking in an interview, Monday, Mundubile said the reception in Chipata District had been overwhelmingly positive, with many residents expressing appreciation for his work.





“The message is well received, and most of them actually surprised me. I didn’t realise that most of them have been following our work in Parliament very closely. And they appreciated the fact that we’ve been able to represent them in Parliament in some of the difficult areas, especially areas to do with agriculture. They appreciated that we’ve been speaking for them in advising government to deliver inputs timely and also over the payment for the maize that they delivered, they really appreciated that,” he said.





“They also expressed gratitude over the continued engagement with government over load shedding. So I think I was particularly elated to know that members of the public, ordinary Zambians, actually do follow our work in Parliament, and they singled me out as a candidate that they felt would make a good leader because I did not display any fear in addressing their concerns. The mood is quite favourable in Chipata District; I think I’ve been received by different sections of society”.





He said villagers in Chipata raised serious concerns about the short voter registration period, which had left many unable to register.





“Well, my main mission to Chipata was to go and look at the ongoing voter registration exercise. So we visited certain areas, not necessarily polling stations, to raise awareness on the importance of voter registration. And we did our part in encouraging people in villages to turn out in numbers and register as voters.

I just had one last meeting this morning at Luangwa, where they expressed concerns regarding the lack of information and also the number of days that have been allocated to these areas. So, there was a very big complaint that the number of days they are allocating per station is too short, especially that there wasn’t sensitisation before. So, most of them complained that they needed more time because many of them are coming from far-flung areas, and the transport system in these areas is simply non-existent,” he said.





He added that many villagers were struggling to reach registration centres due to long distances and poor transport options.





“Some jump on lifts, trucks, canters, and most times they just walk. So, looking at the distances that they have to travel and the number of days that were allocated, they feel that they’ve been disadvantaged, and many of them are saying they have been unable to register because of that.

So, our message still remains that whatever it takes, they must ensure that they register as voters so they can participate in next year’s election. So, specifically, that was the mission, and I’m very proud that we were able to cover a number of areas and urged some party officials to impress it upon others that they should continue supervising this voter registration process. So I think that was a very successful trip,” said Mundubile.



News Diggers