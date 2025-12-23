CHIPO CHIBALAMUNA CROWNED MISS INTERCONTINENTAL ZAMBIA – TO REPRESENT THE COUNTRY GLOBALLY .





Chipo Chibalamuna has been crowned new Miss Intercontinental Zambia. Hailing from the Copperbelt, Ms Chipo began her journey with Miss Mental Health Zambia, a program dedicated to advocating for mental health and creating safe spaces for communities to thrive. She is not only a queen of beauty, but also a symbol of resilience and determination.





Having faced challenges that prevented her from accessing formal education early in life, Ms Chipo has turned her experiences into a passionate mission: to advocate for mental health, support those facing similar struggles, and inspire communities across Zambia and beyond.





In January ,29, 2026, In Egypt, Ms Chipo will represent Zambia on the international stage at the Miss Intercontinental pageant. She embodies purpose, compassion, and a commitment to making a positive impact. Her journey is a powerful reminder that challenges can be turned into inspiration for many.





She is now also an Ambassador for the Mumba Childrens Charity, a program dedicated to supporting children .





As she prepares to showcase her talent, culture, and advocacy to the world, we calls upon sponsors, well-wishers, and every citizen to support Ms Chipo in this exciting journey. Together, we can help her shine brightly on the global stage.



Congratulations to her