CHIPO MWANAWASA SLAMS DEFAMATORY POSTS IN POWERFUL COURT TESTIMONY



30th May 2025



LUSAKA — In a case that has captured national attention and raised serious concerns about the misuse of social media, Ms. Chipo Mwanawasa, 36, appeared before the Lusaka Magistrate Court to provide evidence concerning a fabricated scandal involving President Hakainde Hichilema.





Ms. Mwanawasa has strongly refuted claims circulating on Facebook pages “Munyaule Zambia” and “Dear Zambia,” which falsely accused her of being pregnant with President Hichilema’s child. Central to these claims was a forged court summons dated October 11, 2024, purportedly from Chibombo Local Court.





From her powerful testimony it was clear that Ms. Mwanawasa remains steadfast in her commitment to serve the nation, working towards the betterment of all Zambians – refusing to let malicious attacks deter her from her professional responsibilities.





In her testimony, Ms. Mwanawasa recalled how the defamatory posts began spreading shortly after the death of her mother, the late Mrs. Maureen Mwanawasa, in 2024. Upon returning to Zambia for the funeral, family members expressed concern over the circulating posts.





She was shown screenshots from two Facebook pages, including a malicious headline.



Following the family’s discussions, a family member reported the matter to the police. A few days later, Ms. Mwanawasa also visited Police Headquarters in Lusaka, where she was informed that investigations had already commenced.





Ms. Mwanawasa told the court that the allegations have caused her and her family pain, further harming the dignity of the Office of the President. She made it clear that she has no relation to a “Mr. Chofwa Monde,” is not pregnant, and is determined to defend her name against the smear campaign.





The case is being prosecuted under the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act of 2021, which criminalizes the dissemination of false information and cyber harassment. Leading the proceedings is Ms. Idah Phiri, who emphasized the seriousness of the matter and the damage caused by such defamatory conduct.





The matter is still ongoing, with further hearings expected as authorities work to trace and bring to justice those behind the false publications.