CHIPOLOPOLO BOYS DEFENDER FRANKIE MUSONDA LEADS AYR UNITED TO 2-2 DRAW AND SCORES EQUALIZER, HEADING INTO AFCON WITH CONFIDENCE

Chipolopolo Boys defender Frankie Musonda captained Ayr United to a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday, ending the year on a positive note for the Scottish Championship side.

Musonda, who was named in the 27-man squad for Zambia’s upcoming Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Ivory Coast, proved his leadership qualities on the pitch, helping his team recover from a two-goal deficit to secure a valuable point.

Dunfermline Athletic struck early, with Alex Jakubiak netting two goals in quick succession in the 3rd and 10th minutes, giving the visitors a comfortable lead. However, just before the half-time break, seasoned midfielder Aiden McGeady brought Ayr United back into the game with a well-placed goal, reducing the deficit to one.

Undeterred, Musonda stepped up in the second half, scoring a crucial equalizer in the 63rd minute. The Chipolopolo defender’s goal brought Ayr United level and ultimately earned them two draws in a row, following last week’s 4-4 stalemate against Raith Rovers.

With his club duties fulfilled for the year, Musonda’s focus now shifts to the national team. He will be linking up with the squad in Saudi Arabia, where they will be based for their final preparations before the AFCON begins in January. This tournament will mark Musonda’s debut on the continental stage, and he hopes to continue his impressive form to help Zambia achieve success.

Photo Credit -File Photo Ayr United