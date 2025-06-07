Chipolopolo Boys deny boycott claims



ZAMBIA’s Senior Men’s National Team has denied claims of a boycott over unpaid allowances, reaffirming their commitment to representing the nation.





This comes as Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) President Keith Mweemba issued a stern warning against acts of indiscipline and betrayal within the national squad after revealing that the association had a K100 million debt burden for allowances and accomodations plus salaries.





In an official statement shared by Patson Daka on his Facebook page, the players expressed their unwavering commitment to the people of Zambia, emphasising their pride in wearing the national badge with.





The team’s statement directly addressed the perceived discord, explaining that locally based players traveled to Lusaka as requested for national duty, and international players made arrangements to fly in for a scheduled Monday departure.





However, the team was informed by the manager on Monday that the trip had been “cancelled by the FAZ executive.”



“Despite being owed substantial unpaid dues, we have never allowed financial issues to affect our willingness to represent Zambia. We have consistently shown up for the badge, for the fans, and for our country.” They added.





“In turn, we expect mutual respect for our time, our efforts, and our professionalism.”



The statement further read that following the cancellation and in absence of further communication or direction from the federation, players who had traveled to Lusaka returned home.





The players further stated their readiness to serve when called upon.



Earlier, FAZ President Keith Mweemba had strongly condemned any alleged boycotts, labeling such actions as “unacceptable,” “betrayal,” and “embarrassment.”



Speaking this morning, Mweemba stressed that the national team is not a platform for boycotts or power plays and that players who attempt to undermine commitment, loyalty, and unity will face swift repercussions.





“No player is bigger than the national badge, players should realise that playing for the national team is a privilege, not a right,” Mweemba declared.





He warned of looking elsewhere for talent if players do not uphold the expected values and standards.



Kalemba June 6, 2025