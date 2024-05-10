CHIPOLOPOLO COACH TO CHANGE NATIONAL TEAM CAPTAIN.

Last month Avram Grant announced that he would be changing the Chipolopolo Captaincy in preparation for the 2026 World cup qualifiers. It is said the reason he wants to change the captaincy is to set an example for his team moving forward.

“I think it is more crucial for a captain to set an example for others to follow.” According to Grant via FAZ media, “the captain needs to show all we are talking about: fighting spirit and commitment to the national team.” According to Grant, the team is going through a transition, thus the captain will be changing with this new face. Grant’s choice might have also been influenced by their third-place finish in the four nations competition in Malawi.

Lubambo Musonda has led the team as captain since Enock Mwepu’s early retirement, with Rodrick Kabwe acting as his deputy. Fans and experts have, however, harshly criticized the two. Grant is about to reveal his team for the vital World Cup qualifiers against Morocco and Tanzania, thus it’s unclear who will lead the Chipolopolo going forward.

Should the Israeli trainer fulfill his promise, Patson Daka, Clatous Chama, Fashion Sakala, and Emmanuel Banda might be the recipients of the armband. Who do you think should be the national team’s captain?