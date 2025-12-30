CHIPOLOPOLO LEAVE RABAT FOR LUSAKA AFTER AFCON ELIMINATION



Chipolopolo head coach Moses Sichone says Zambia gave hosts Morocco too much respect and paid the price in a 3-0 defeat in their final AFCON Group A match.





Morocco struck early in the 9th minute when Ayoub El Kaabi finished from close range after a set piece delivered by Azzedine Ounahi.





The Copper Bullets struggled to handle the pressure from the Atlas Lions and were punished again in the 27th minute. Brahim Diaz made it 2-0 and gave Morocco a comfortable lead just before halftime.





After the break, Morocco stayed in control as the Atlas Lions dominated possession, created more chances, and dictated the tempo.



El Kaabi then sealed the win in the 50th minute with an overhead kick, completing his brace and making it 3-0.





The result confirmed Zambia’s exit from AFCON 2025.



The Copper Bullets finished the group stage with two points.





“We gave Morocco too much respect and also some players were a little bit nervous. I must congratulate Morocco; they had put in all the pressure.” said Sichone during his post – match press conference.





Sichone admitted the performance made it difficult to find words.



“It’s unfortunate and hard to find the words after this performance…at least second half looked better but it was too late.” He said.





Despite the AFCON exit, Sichone remained positive about the young players he brought into the squad.



Meanwhile, the Chipolopolo Boys left Rabat this morning en route to Lusaka.



FAZ