Chipolopolo midfielder Kelvin Kampamba has raised the alarm over his safety in Libya

UPDATE ON KELVIN MUBANGA KAMPAMBA’S SITUATION

We are working closely with the Government to facilitate the safe evacuation of Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba, a vital member of our National Team, back to Zambia.

The safety and well-being of Kelvin and all our players remain our top priority. We urge everyone to remain calm and assured that we are doing everything possible to ensure his secure return.

We appreciate your understanding and support during this time.

Keith Mweemba

President, Football Association of Zambia