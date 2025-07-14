CHIRAMBO DISAPOINTED WITH GOVERNMENT OVER ALLEGED YOUTH CRISIS AND MUFUMBWE SHOOTINGS.





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Socialist Party Copperbelt Provincial Chairperson Dr. Brian Chirambo has strongly criticized the government’s handling of the ongoing crisis affecting Zambia’s youth, citing widespread poverty and limited opportunities.





Dr. Chirambo said the government has failed to provide essential services such as employment, healthcare, and basic needs, pushing many young people into desperate situations.



He pointed to the recent fatalitie

s involving youths who were shot during a chaotic scene in Mufumbwe District, North Western Province, which has become the latest hotspot for illegal gold mining.





Dr. Chirambo stressed that the hardships facing the youth reflect a deeper issue that the government is disconnected from the everyday struggles of ordinary Zambians.