CHISEBE CALLS FOR 10-YEAR TERM LIMITS FOR MPS TO PROMOTE ACCOUNTABILITY AND FRESH LEADERSHIP





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Governance activist Noel Chisebe has called for the introduction of term limits for Members of Parliament (MPs), proposing a maximum tenure of 10 years to align with the presidential term limit.





In an interview with Sun Fm Tv News, Mr Chisebe emphasized that while the positions of President and Mayor are already subject to term limits, MPs can currently serve indefinitely, with some remaining in office for over 20 years.





He stressed the need for legislation to prevent such extended tenures in the National Assembly arguing that this would promote accountability and ensure MPs serve their constituencies with passion knowing their time in office is limited.





Mr. Chisebe added that introducing term limits would bring fresh ideas into Parliament and strengthen democratic governance across the country.





He has therefore appealed to long serving MPs to consider voluntarily steping aside in 2026 general elections, suggesting that leadership is not meant for one individual alone encouraging them to groom capable successors who can continue their

work.

