New Heritage party President Chishala Kateka has weighed in on the debate raging on regarding Ministers’ wife being appointed to top corporate positions in Government entities.

In a post on her Facebook page, Ms. Kateka said that even if their wives of relatives of these Ministers are qualified, Ministers need to think about Zambians first.

This week the appointment of Minister of Green economy and Environment Collins Nzovu’s wife, Shezzipe Banda Nzovu as Head of Procurement at ZESCO has attracted criticism from some sections of the society, with some people calling on President Hakainde Hichilema, who is serious about fighting corruption, tribalism, nepotism, cronyism and favouritism, he should revoke the appointments of his ministers’ wives and relatives.

Ms Kateka wondered why should leaders only leave a trail of looting, which only comes to the attention of the public after they leaders leave office, rather than leaving a trail of achievements.

EVEN IF YOUR WIFE OR RELATIVE IS QUALIFIED, THINK ABOUT ZAMBIANS FIRST-CHISHALA KATEKA

When will our Ministers be in the news for the right reasons?

In our nation, when a Minister is in the news, it is usually for the wrong reasons.

Just when will our Ministers, current and former, be in the news because they have done what they are supposed to do? Why must our Ministers nearly always be associated with corruption, nepotism or some other (social) scandal?

We are tired. Could our leaders please bear in mind the fact that they have a duty to the Zambian people to serve them to the best of their ability!

A Minister’s role includes but is not limited to the following:

directing government policy and making decisions about national issues

spending a lot of time discussing current national problems and how these can be solved

presenting proposed laws—from their government departments.

The above should leave very little time for what our leaders are now becoming well known for. Why should leaders only leave a trail of looting…which only comes to the attention of the public after these leaders leave office – rather than leaving a trail of achievements?

In addition to the above Why on earth would the appointing authorities appoint members of the same family to top positions in a country where there are so many people that need jobs?

Even if those family members are qualified, wisdom dictates that you think about perception. What will the man on the street think about such appointments? And what is this appointing of your relatives to Procurement Departments?

All this is very upsetting. When given an opportunity to lead this nation, please think about the Zambian people first!!!