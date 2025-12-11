CHISHIMBA HAS CASE TO ANSWER OVER PREGNANCY ALLEGATIONS

THE Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has found Joseph Chishimba, of Lusaka’s Jack Township, with a case to answer in a case he is accused of publishing cyber harassing information against policy advisor to the Head of State, Ms. Chipo Mwanawasa.

Magistrate Idah Phiri said a prema facie case has been made out against Mr Chisamba, whom she placed on his defence.

He is charged with publication of information, contrary to Section 54 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia.

Between October 9 and October 14, 2024, the accused, using the phone number, posted a screenshot in a WhatsApp group named “Zambian Politics.”

It is alleged that the screenshot purportedly originated from a Facebook page under the name “Hon Charles Kakula” and contained a caption alleging that Mwanawasa was impregnated by someone at “Plot 1”.

He pleaded not guilty but the magistrate has found him with a case to answer and placed him on his defence this morning.

