Cephas Chisange Mr Eye Opener



HE HAS DELETED VIDEOS.

Chishimba Kambwili has deleted all the videos and photos from Kumanda. I told you that what he did was strange and wrong, now see.

If what he did went in accordance with the law, he would have kept the record. You can not lie in that manner to cause citizens raise against government.

One thing is clear, we have all what he said, if the police want evidence, please we have it. The loose mouth should be controlled this time around.

KAMBWILI to be ARRESTED to HELP with INVESTIGATIONS on FISP-&-FSP, after his GRAVEYARD JUJU-JIVE, which most now see as just the PF merely adding to their EVIL POLITICS of TRIBALISM, LIES, HATE SPEECH, SODOMY, and HOMOSEXUALITY.

CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI seems CONFUSED and must be educated on the difference between:

FSP (Food Support Pack),

and

FISP (Farmer Input Support Program)

Via the AGRICULTURE MINISTRY, the successive Governments have a Database of ELIGIBLE APPLICANTS to benefit from their FARMER INPUT SUPPORT PROGRAM, FISP.

Like it has continued to do in all aspects of governance, the NEW-DAWN ALLIANCE Regime cannot be IRRESPONSIBLE to ensue with the FISP Roll-out without UPDATING the Database to weedout GHOST BENEFICIARIES and CORRUPT activities.

ZAMBIA POLICE will do well to ARREST CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI so that he could help with INVESTIGATIONS as to WHO in Government has CORRUPTLY CUT-OUT any Eligible Beneficiary, from either the FISP or the FSP List, especially due to PARTY PATRONAGE or TRIBAL NEPOTISM.

Moreover, CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI must assist the POLICE with the FULL NAMES of any VICTIM of his said elimination from the FISP or FSP List.

To qualify as a Recipient on the FISP 2022/2023 Farming Season, the following is the criteria:

One must be a SMALL-SCALE FARMER, cultivating NOT MORE than 5 hectares of land, and may even be registered in a CAMP COVERAGE AREA, Must be ANY ZAMBIAN, with an NRC, NO VOTERS nor PARTY CARDS are asked for Must be a member of a REGISTERED SOCIETY, like a Cooperative, Must be able to CONTRIBUTE K400 towards the FISP PACK, Must NOT be a CIVIL SERVANT, or even ANY PENSIONABLE WORKER, Must be contactable via PHONE, Must NOT be an FSP nor the SOCIAL CASH TRANSFER RECIPIENT, Will get:

3x 50kg D-COMP Fertilizer

3x 50kg UREA Fertilizer

1x 10kg MAIZE SEED

1x 25kg SOYA or 20kg G/NUT

In contrast to the above detailed FARMER INPUT SUPPORT PROGRAM, FISP, the FSP is the FOOD SUPPORT PACK, which is administered by the COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT MINISTRY, usually in tandem with SOCIAL CASH TRANSFER, via the SOCIAL SERVICES Department.

FSP is aimed at being the LAST FALLBACK SAFETYNET, to PROTECT the VULNERABLE in the Community.

Unlike with FISP, the FSP does NOT REQUIRE ANY K400 CONTRIBUTION, and all FERTILIZER & SEED are given out for FREE.

The list of WHO IS VULNERABLE in ALL COMMUNITIES nationwide is a Database open to all at the COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT MINISTRY.

As a matter of fact, this list has been maintained on an annually rolling basis, and the current one permeates successive Governments, from UNIP, to MMD, to PF and now the UPND.

Again, CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI must avail himself to the ZAMBIA POLICE to help with INVESTIGATIONS on WHO exactly CORRUPTLY tampered with this List, thereby JEOPARDIZING the WELFARE of the VULNERABLE POOREST of the POOR Citizens.

CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI is further advised to just concentrate on his GRAVEYARD JUJU-JIVE as a way of him HOPING to WIN the PF PRESIDENCY, and not include FISP & FSP, which he clearly is CLUELESS about.