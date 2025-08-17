Chishimba Kambwili’s daughter begs President Hichilema to pardon him

An Open Appeal to His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema



Date: 17th August 2025



Your Excellency,



I write to you not only as a concerned citizen of this great nation, but as a daughter, helplessly watching her father’s health and spirit deteriorate behind the cold walls of Chimbokaila Prison.





Dr. Chishimba Kambwili is not only a political figure, but first and foremost, a husband, a father, and a grandfather who has served this nation with undeniable passion and commitment. While justice must always take its course, so too must compassion, especially when a life hangs in the balance.





Your Excellency, I listened intently to the heartfelt appeal made by Dr. Sebastian Kopulande during the memorial service for the late President Levy Mwanawasa.

His reminder that governance is not solely about legality, but also about morality and humanity, struck a deep chord within me. President Mwanawasa’s legacy of forgiveness and moral leadership, even towards former adversaries, is one our country remembers with pride and gratitude.





Today, I find myself clinging to that same legacy. My father’s health has continued to deteriorate rapidly. His condition is no longer just a concern, it is a crisis. The prison environment, with its limitations in medical attention, is not conducive to his recovery. We, his family, fear the worst with each passing day.





Your Excellency, you have demonstrated a compassionate spirit in the past, most recently in extending a hand of mercy to former Defence Minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba. We witnessed with hope your acknowledgement of similar cases, including that of Dr. Katele Kalumba. I am appealing to that same heart today.





This is not a request for political favor, it is a daughter’s plea for her father’s life. I ask you, Sir, to please consider using your prerogative of mercy, granted to you by the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia, to pardon my father on compassionate grounds.





Let this moment be one where the healing of hearts triumphs over the punishment of bodies. Let it be a moment where we as a nation remember that every name behind bars, big or small, represents a human life.





Your Excellency, in your own words: “We owe every Zambian the same attention.” I trust that this includes my father.





May the legacy of President Mwanawasa, and your own example of inclusive and moral leadership, guide you once more as you consider this heartfelt appeal.





With hope and deep respect,





CHANDA KAMBWILI

DAUGHTER OF DR. CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI