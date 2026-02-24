CHISUKU LEADS STRONG CALL FOR NAMBALA CONSTITUENCY AT MUMBWA DELIMITATION MEETING





By Dennis Sikazwe Jr



Mumbwa District today witnessed a significant moment during the District Delimitation Stakeholders Meeting held at Mumbwa Secondary School Hall, as Clarence Chisuku took a leading role in advocating for equitable representation and development.





Representing a group of concerned stakeholders, Mr. Chisuku confidently presented a well-structured proposal to divide Mumbwa Central Constituency and create a new constituency to be called Nambala Constituency.





In his submission, Mr. Chisuku clearly outlined the need for change, citing the vast geographical coverage of Mumbwa Central Constituency, the growing population and the increasing demand for public services. He emphasized that the current size of the constituency makes it difficult to effectively coordinate development programmes and adequately serve all communities.





The proposed Nambala Constituency would comprise six wards namely Nalusanga, Lutale, Chibolyo, Nambala, Shimbizhi and Nalavwi. Mumbwa Central Constituency would remain with six wards namely Kalwanyembe, Mpusu, Kamilambo, Mumba, Mupona and Makebo, while Nangoma Constituency would remain unchanged.



Mr. Chisuku stressed that the creation of Nambala Constituency would not only enhance effective parliamentary representation but would also bring government services closer to the people. He noted that decentralization is meaningful only when communities have accessible leadership and improved service delivery structures.





Stakeholders present at the meeting acknowledged the depth and clarity of his submission, describing it as forward-thinking and development-oriented. His intervention placed him at the center of discussions on how Mumbwa can achieve balanced growth and stronger representation.





As the delimitation process progresses toward the provincial sitting scheduled for 6th March 2026, Mr. Chisuku’s proposal stands as a bold step toward shaping a more inclusive and development-focused future for Mumbwa District.