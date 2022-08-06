CHITOTELA WANTS OUT OF COURT DEAL WITH ACC

By Darius Choonya

Former Housing and Infrastructure Minister, Ronald Chitotela, wants the Lusaka High Court to set aside an application by the Anti – Corruption Commission (ACC) to have him prosecuted on a 2019 matter in which he was accused of acquiring properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In this matter, ACC has filed an application before Court to set aside an out of court order settlement agreement granted by the Commission under the previous management to have his charges dropped.

The Commission alleges that Mr. Chitotela made a false disclosure of his properties by surrendering his wife’s property instead of his to have his corruption charges dropped.

But in his response, Mr. Chitotela says contrary to the claims by the commission he gave an honest and full disclosure of the properties with ACC making an undertaking not to institute criminal proceedings against him.