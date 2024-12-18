Chitotela weeps as court pronounces 10 year jail term

PAMBASHE PF member of parliament Ronald Chitotela was yesterday morning reduced to tears as the Kabwe High Court condemned him to a 10-year stay for burning car during the campaigns of the 2021 general elections.

As tears rolled down the cheeks of the former minister while he stood numb in the dock, some of his family members threw themselves on the floor and and wailed at the verdict creating a sombre yet dramatic atmosphere in the court.

Chitotela, a former minister of housing infrastructure, was jailed 10 years by Kabwe High Court judge Irene Mbewe for arson with hard labor.

He was imprisoned together with his brother Kunda Chitotela and Davies Kiniki.

The trio during the 2021 general election campaigns, burnt a Mahindra belonging to the UPND Luapula Youth Committee.

Chitotela and others were convicted by magistrate Martin Namushi who committed them to the High Court in August this year for mitigation and sentencing.

Magistrate Namushi lacked sentencing powers as the offense of arson attracts a minimum mandatory sentence of five years.

In mitigation before judge Mbewe Chitotela said he never committed a crime during the period he served as minister, as the offense of arson was his first.

He begged the court for mercy saying he was a maize dealer in his constituency, and contributed towards economic development in the area, and if jailed for a long time, the locals may suffer as he purchases maize from them.

Judge Mbewe in her judgment said the trial Court was on firm ground to convict the three, as the offense of arson not only endangers property but human life.

She also dismissed his application to vary the conviction on reasons that it amounted to forum shopping, as a similar application was raised before judge Kelvin Limbani.

For setting ablaze a vehicle without thinking their decision through, the former minister of tourism and his abettors have been confined to a cell for a decade.

After the pronouncement Chitotela broke down as he was patted on the back by his friends notable among them Chanda Kabwe.

His family members were a sorry sight, as they rolled on the floor crying uncontrollably in protestation of the trio’s jailing.

Apart from losing his freedom, Chitotela has also lost his status as honorable as he ceases to be a law maker for Pambashe constituents.

The Speaker of the National Assembly will have to declare his seat vacant and inform the Electoral Commission of Zambia to prepare for a bye-election in Pambashe constituency.

Kalemba December 18, 2024.