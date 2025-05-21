Chivayo rubbishes SA financial intelligence report on corruption claims

The controversial tenderpreneur calling himself Mbinga, Wicknell Chivayo, has dismissed the financial intelligence report originating from South Africa that he conducted clandestine and corrupt transactions and money laundering in that country, dismissing it as a malicious and manufactured scandal with no substance.

He made these dismissals in a long social media posting saying a few weeks back it came to his attention again that certain SO-CALLED “financial intelligence reports” originating from institutions in South Africa and Zimbabwe have found their way into the public domain.

“These reports, unfortunately, appear designed to INSINUATE criminal conduct, corruption or money laundering in relation to LEGITIMATE commercial transactions and LEGALLY BINDING contracts involving companies affiliated with me. As mentioned before last year and without any ambiguity or fear of contradiction, I have NOT committed any offence, nor have any of my companies acted unlawfully in any manner WHATSOEVER,” he said.

“Executing a contract with the Government and RECEIVING PAYMENT is very common practice and can never be seen as a crime. The mere fact that the CONTRACT PRICE runs into millions is neither EVIDENCE of any criminality nor a basis to allege corruption. I can’t be responsible for people’s IGNORANCE of basic business principles. NO MONEY is just STOLEN like most idiots think and if it was the case, surely a sizeable majority of Zimbabweans would have been millionaires by now. To the contrary, I am proud to call myself a very HARDWORKING businessman and i don’t need anyone to reaffirm or endorse that fact.”

Chivayo said all of his business transactions are governed by LAWFULLY signed contracts and are above board.

” If anyone is struggling to understand how Public procurement functions, I’m happy to pay your fees so you can go and enroll for night school and learn. What is unacceptable is the deliberate manipulation of facts to fit a political narrative designed to discredit others and, by extension, undermine the institutions of the State. To make matters worse, there is no complainant, no Missing funds and no crime committed —only a fabricated attempt to manufacture a scandal where none exists,” he said.

” I reiterate, with full confidence, that I am NOT afraid of any lawful investigation and I have absolutely NOTHING to hide…I also wish to reiterate and STAND by my same comments last year that I have NEVER had any business dealings with ZEC. The Electoral Commission is on record to confirm that they have had NO contractual relationship with me WHATSOEVER now and in retrospect. It is therefore not only false, but UTTERLY ILLOGICAL, if not stupid, to suggest that I could have benefited from “inflated payments” on contracts to which I was not a party to.”

He said those orchestrating these fabricated allegations are not merely concerned with any SUPPOSED criminality on his part.

He said behind the VEILS of these “anonymous leaks” and selectively weaponized “financial intelligence,” lies a BIGGER political agenda driven by individuals who intend to subvert a CONSTITUTIONALLY and DEMOCRATICALLY elected Government.

“These self-exiled FUGITIVES from justice are working together with a cabal of FAILED opposition outfits whose ambitions have been repeatedly rejected at the ballot box. Their strategy is to target any businessman who they think is known to be affiliated with or openly supportive of ZANU-PF” he said.

“These baseless and nonsensical allegations against me are SIMPLY therefore part of POLITICAL VENGEANCE. They have NOTHING to do with whether contracts were lawfully executed, but EVERYTHING to do with who I am seen to stand with. However, it is not the businessman DELIVERING VALUE to the country who deserves criminal scrutiny, but those who are treasonous under the guise of activism who must be visited by the LONG ARM of the law. I am also very happy to note that all my Lawyers both in Zimbabwe and South Africa agree with me and view these allegations as just a mere WITCH HUNT and a PHISHING EXPEDITION.”

“Also take note all these expensive and luxurious vehicles are sold over the counter and feel free to work hard and buy your own. No amount of THREATS, MALICIOUS PROPAGANDA or manufactured scandals will EVER deter me from supporting ZANU PF, standing with the PRESIDENT I believe in, or pursuing my DESTINY to become the YOUNGEST BILLIONAIRE in Zimbabwe and , God willingly, in Africa at large… “