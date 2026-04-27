COUNCIL OF CHURCHES IN ZAMBIA DENIES HALTING MEDIATION IN ECL BURIAL DISPUTE, URGES SWIFT RESOLUTION

CCZ DENIES HALTING MEDIATION IN ECL BURIAL DISPUTE, URGES SWIFT RESOLUTION





THE Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) has dismissed social media claims suggesting it has withdrawn from mediating between the State and the Lungu family over the burial impasse of former President Edgar Lungu.





CCZ President Reverend Ackson Banda clarifies that at no point did the church stop mediating between both parties but has instead continued its efforts in the background





Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka, Rev. Banda has however, expressed concern over the prolonged nature of the impasse, noting that the shifting direction of the matter risks exhausting public patience and could undermine the possibility of giving the late former Head of State a dignified burial.





“CCZ therefore urge both the Government and the family to find common ground and bring this matter to a respectful and timely resolution, particularly as the nation approaches the general elections,” said Rev. Banda.





Meanwhile, Rev. Banda has acknowledged government efforts toward national development and economic recovery but highlighted ongoing concerns about the rising cost of living, governance challenges, accountability, transparency in public institutions, and the need to foster unity, dialogue, and tolerance across political and social divides..





He called on leaders and public institutions to uphold integrity, accountability, and servant leadership for the benefit of all citizens.





Rev. Banda further emphasized the importance of safeguarding human dignity and rights, while encouraging respect for freedom of expression and association, adherence to the rule of law, and inclusive participation in governance.





He has appealed to political players, institutions, and citizens to commit to peaceful and credible polls, stressing that Zambia’s future depends on collective responsibility and a shared commitment to integrity and truth.





Rev. Banda has reaffirmed the church’s dedication to offering moral leadership, promoting peace, and advancing justice and reconciliation.



RCV