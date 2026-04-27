USE POWER WISELY

… No time for HH to flex political muscle over Lungu burial – Chikoya



ZAMBIA risks becoming an international embarrassment if the dispute over the burial of former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu is not resolved urgently, former Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) General Secretary Bishop Emmanuel Chikoya has warned.





In an interview with The Mast, Bishop Chikoya said the country was edging toward ridicule in the eyes of the global community because those in authority appeared unable to bring the matter to a dignified resolution.





“It is very disheartening that as a country, we have failed to deal with the former president’s burial even after 10 months of his passing,” he said.





Bishop Chikoya urged President Hakainde Hichilema to approach the issue with wisdom and statesmanship, noting that the Lungu family was enduring an already painful period and deserved compassion.





Bishop Chikoya said this was not the moment to flex political muscle or settle old scores, but to ensure that the nation found closure in a manner befitting the gravity of the situation.





“My call is for the head of state not to use his power and muscle to prove a point but find a way of dealing with this matter in an amicable manner,” he said.





Bishop Chikoya warned that failure to handle the matter maturely would leave a lasting stain on Zambia’s image both at home and abroad.





He appealed to traditional leaders and the clergy to step in as mediators, urging them to engage all parties involved in finding an enduring and dignified solution.





“Zambia is a Christian nation. Therefore, we have to try and forgive each other and put our differences aside, especially when dealing with such delicate issues,” he said.



Bishop Chikoya said Lungu deserved a proper send-off.





The nation owed him a respectful and dignified burial regardless of political differences.



On Wednesday, the Zambian government disregarded a court order and forcibly took away the body of Lungu from Two Mountains Burial Services (PTY) Limited.





The government subsequently conducted a post-mortem on the body without the consent or presence of his family.





The issue has divided the nation further with majority members of the public expressing anger and shock while the United Party for National Development (UPND) and its supporters have defended the government’s actions are ridiculing both the dead former president



The Mast