Chiwenga fights Mnangagwa plan

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has reportedly intensified efforts to counter proposed constitutional amendments that could extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s stay in office to 2030, as internal succession tensions within the ruling establishment continue to surface.

According to emerging political commentary, Chiwenga is advancing a narrative centred on the principles of land reform and “one-man, one-vote”, arguing that Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle was fought to secure both land and democratic electoral rights.

The developments come amid ongoing debate over Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3 (CAB3), which has become a focal point of political contestation between competing factions within the ruling elite, civil society groups and the opposition.

The proposed changes would extend presidential terms beyond the current constitutional framework and introduce reforms that could shift Zimbabwe from a direct presidential election system to an indirect model in which the head of state is elected through Parliament.

Analysts say the amendment debate has increasingly become entangled with succession politics, with Mnangagwa’s supporters backing the reforms while critics view them as an attempt to prolong his stay in power beyond the 2028 constitutional limit.

Under the proposals, Zimbabwe would join a number of countries that elect presidents indirectly through legislative bodies or electoral colleges, a system used in roughly 50 to 60 countries globally.

The ruling party, ZANU PF, maintains that the changes do not abolish term limits but instead adjust the electoral framework, arguing that a referendum is not required.

However, opposition parties and civil society organisations insist that any extension of presidential tenure or alteration of the electoral system should be subjected to a national referendum.

Supporters of the amendments argue that shifting to an indirect system would still preserve universal adult suffrage, as citizens continue to elect Members of Parliament who would then choose the president. Critics counter that such a system dilutes the principle of direct presidential choice.

The debate has reopened historical reflections on Zimbabwe’s constitutional evolution. Following independence in 1980, the country operated under a parliamentary system in which a prime minister was elected through Parliament, while a ceremonial president was also selected by legislators.

That arrangement saw Canaan Banana serve as the country’s first ceremonial head of state from 1980 until constitutional changes in 1987.

The constitutional amendment of 1987 abolished the dual executive structure and introduced an executive presidency under former President Robert Mugabe, significantly centralising state power.

Further amendments over the years, including the 2013 Constitution, retained the executive presidency while refining term limits and governance structures.

The current proposal to reconfigure the electoral system has reignited debate over whether it represents institutional reform or a reversal of democratic gains.

As the controversy deepens, the proposed constitutional changes continue to divide opinion across Zimbabwe’s political landscape, with no clear consensus yet on whether a referendum will be required before any amendments are adopted.