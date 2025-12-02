Chiwenga’s VP Position at Mnangagwa’s Discretion- Geza

Outspoken war veteran and former ZANU PF Central Committee member Blessed Geza has cautioned Zimbabweans against assuming that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga will automatically succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa, stressing that his current position is entirely at the discretion of the Head of State.

Posting on his X account, Geza said Chiwenga’s appointment as First Vice President was made by the President, meaning his role depends on Mnangagwa’s continued confidence.

“Let me set the record straight for our fellow Zimbabweans who hope to see General Chiwenga become the next President after President Mnangagwa. The fact is, people often overlook that VP Chiwenga was appointed by the President to serve as his first Vice President, which means his position is at the discretion of the President,” Geza said.

He added that while Chiwenga has a legitimate path to succeed Mnangagwa should the President resign, pass away or step down, ZANU PF remains a democratic party with internal processes that allow individuals to contest for the Presidency.

Geza also issued an apology for previous remarks in which he had suggested unconstitutional action against Mnangagwa.

“I wish to clarify that I was wrong to suggest taking action to unconstitutionally remove the President. Such a move is not only unconstitutional but also impossible to implement. I regret making that statement and apologise for any confusion caused. I urge everyone to respect the constitution and the democratic processes of our country,” he posted.

Geza’s comments come amid ongoing speculation about succession within ZANU PF, with Chiwenga widely regarded as a potential future leader.