Chiyeso, Dalitso Lungu’s Lawyer refutes passport denial claims





REPORTS circulating on social media claiming the Government has refused to release passports for late former President Edgar Lungu’s children, Dalitso and Chiyeso Lungu, are false, according to their lawyer, Issac Simbeye.







Simbeye of Malisa & Partners, representing both children, clarified today that neither Dalitso nor Chiyeso had made any request to the State or the Zambia Police Service for the release of their passports for travel to South Africa.





“Contrary to the statement published by this page [Smart Eagles], my clients have not been denied any such request because no such request has been made,” Simbeye stated on his Facebook page.





He further added that Chiyeso and Dalitso respectfully urged members of the public and media platforms to verify facts before issuing statements that may mislead the public or politicise matters of a personal and sensitive nature during this difficult time.





The social media claims had suggested a denial of passports was preventing the Lungu children from traveling to South Africa where the family was hosting a requiem Mass for the late former president…https://kalemba.news/local/chiyeso-dalitso-lungus-lawyer-refutes-passport-denial-claims/



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba June 10, 2025