CHIZOMBE DENIES PLANS TO PETITION CHAWAMA BY-ELECTION



YOUTH activist Michelo Chizombe has distanced himself from social media allegations suggesting that he intends to petition the outcome of the Chawama Parliamentary by-election held on January 15, 2026.





Mr. Chizombe has described the allegations as false and says they should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.





He said contrary to the claims circulating online, he wishes to congratulate the winning candidate, Bright Nundwe, who contested under the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD).





Mr. Chizombe further stated that the by-election was credible and fair.



Mr. Nundwe emerged victorious after polling 8,085 votes, defeating his closest rival, Morgan Nundwe of the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), who obtained 6,542 votes.





The by-election featured a total of nine candidates.



Diamond TV