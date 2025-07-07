CHOMA HUSBAND ATTACKS 7-MONTHS PREGNANT WIFE, LEAVES HER CRITICALLY INJURED





A 22-year-old woman, identified as Nchimunya Namuswa of Shibinda Village in Choma District, Southern Province, has been left critically injured after being attacked with an axe by her estranged husband.





According to a police report, the suspect, Lushomo Mabulo, whose age is unknown but hails from the same village, reportedly assaulted his wife, from whom he had separated. The victim had returned to live with her parents following the separation.





While performing household chores, the suspect allegedly arrived unprovoked and attacked Nchimunya with an axe, striking her multiple times on the head and stomach.





Southern Province Police Commissioner Auxensio Daka also revealed that a knife is also believed to have been used during the brutal assault on the woman, who is seven months pregnant.





The suspect fled the scene immediately after the attack and the victim was rushed to Choma Central Police Station, where the incident was reported, and a medical report form was issued and is currently admitted to Choma General Hospital in serious condition.



By Helga Chibwe