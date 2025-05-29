CHOMA MAN DIES LEAVING 32 WIVES 520 KIDS BEHIND



A PASTOR of the Zion Church in Choma district has died, leaving behind about 520 children from 32 wives, a close relative has told Byta FM exclusively.





Kebby Mutetete disclosed that his brother-in-law only identified as Bishop Simutwe, aged 68 also boasts of more than 1, 300 grandchildren to his name.



Mutetete says the late Zion pastor (in picture) had a total of 47 wives, but the number had dwindled down to 32 at the time of his death.





While some known energetic man struggle to satisfy his wife and side chic, it is believed Simutwe would manage to attend to more than ten of his wives in a single day, giving him an army of over 500 children during his lifetime.





Like clients taking turns to meet their doctor, Simutwe would tell the last woman to signal the next one to enter in an apartment for some timed mouth watering love making session.





Mutetete says the late Bishop was put to rest in Siankope village of Choma district along the Masuku road.





He has since thanked the church for contributing for his burial and buying him a casket worth K28, 000.