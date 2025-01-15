Choma man shot dead while asleep was killed by wife – Police



AN unbelievable story has unfolded in the Choma murder case where it was earlier reported that a man was shot dead while in bed with his wife.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1F3gGGgWii/?mibextid=oFDknk



It has now been revealed that the woman who once claimed to have been the innocent bystander to her husband’s death was, in fact, the one who orchestrated his killing.



48 year old John Muchindu was shot dead while asleep in his home on the night of January 6, 2025 in Choma’s Meeke Village.





His 39 year old wife, Lillian Muleya, initially told authorities that she had been asleep in bed with her husband when the fatal shot rang out and that she only discovered his lifeless body after hearing a loud gunshot.



But as investigations progressed, the truth began to unravel.



On January 14, 2025 which happens to be yesterday, Muleya was summoned for further questioning by police officers from Macha Police Post and Choma Central Police Station.





What began as a routine interview soon turned into a shocking revelation as the once innocent wife confessed that she had been the mastermind behind her husband’s murder after she hired a hitman from Kalomo to carry out the cold blooded crime.



She revealed that she believed that her husband had bewitched their daughter who had been suffering from a mysterious illness.





Driven by suspicions and fear for her daughter’s health, Muleya stated that she sought out Kagonkwa, a man from Chubo Village in Dundumwezi, Kalomo district and arranged for her husband’s execution.



She then promised the killer an ox in exchange for the murder.





On the night of the shooting, she made sure her husband was asleep before leaving the window open for the gunman.



Once the fatal shot was fired, the wife covered her husband’s body with a blanket and then pretended to be in shock when she called her son to the scene.



Southern Province deputy police commissioner Moono Namalongo said police are now on a manhunt for the hitman who remains at large.





Namalongo said authorities are also working to recover the weapon used in the crime.



Meanwhile, the wife of the deceased has been arrested and charged with murder as investigations continue.





“The Zambia Police Service appeals to anyone who has information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect and recovery of the firearm to report to the nearest police station,” said Namalongo.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 15, 2025.