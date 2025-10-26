CHOMBA KAOMA WRITES TO FORMER FIRST LADY ESTHER LUNGU, SUGGESTS SHE “MAY” BE HELD HOSTAGE BY POLITICAL INTERESTS OVER  EDGAR LUNGU’S BURIAL

CHOMBA KAOMA WRITES TO FORMER FIRST LADY ESTHER LUNGU, SUGGESTS SHE “MAY” BE HELD HOSTAGE BY POLITICAL INTERESTS OVER ECL’S BURIAL





He shares……..



I have a ask



I would love to know the agreement between Makebi and the family in terms of his benefit from the role of Family spokesperson. Is it on pro bono basis or there is an agreement attached to his services.





Am concerned because the Gentleman has not left South Africa since the late passed on as a Son to the late I am deeply concerned with the happenings in South Africa. I have tried to avoid this Topic but it’s too much.





Could it be ok to assume that Maybe the First Lady is being held hostage for some services being offered by some individuals around her in exchange for her endorsement because her being the only person present at the death of ECL she is the only one who might know what My father’s wishes were.





Let’s stop this nonsense for once!! My father and beloved former President is gone and we need to call a spade a spade here.clearly some people are using the body to create a political profile for them selves here and it might be too late for the former First Lady to realize.





Dear Former First Lady



My mother, please please it is equally in our best interest to see our father put to rest with the dignity he deserves, but don’t allow some of those people surrounding you to use our father’s body to gain political Mileage.

They first lied that HH would go mad if he doesn’t see the body before a certain day and that day passed a long time ago and the said HH is growing strong by the day.





My lovely Mother, I come to you on my knees asking that we put our father to rest in harmony and dignity as soon as possible!! This is just too much now I have tried to avoid this topic but let me speak out today.

Mum are you aware that some people there didn’t even come to mourn but to sell our father’s party to the highest bidder. Mum are you aware that currently there two faction already in South Africa before I even count the ones here in Zambia.



Mum please, let’s put this to an

End!!!

