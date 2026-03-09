CHRIS BROWN ATTACKS U.S AND ISRAEL FOR CAUSING WARS IN MIDDLE EAST.



“People in POWER are so ALLERGIC TO PEACE.” – Chris Brown





“Why can’t our leaders just sit down, talk like adults, and come to a decision for the sake of humanity?



Deep down, ordinary people don’t want these wars. Families don’t want to bury their children. Parents don’t want to watch their homes turn into rubble. No one wakes up hoping their country will be bombed or their future destroyed.





Yet somehow, the people who hold the most power seem to be the most allergic to peace.



Instead of diplomacy, we see escalation.

Instead of dialogue, we see threats.

Instead of compromise, we see destruction.





It’s heartbreaking to watch leaders choose pride, politics, and power games over human lives.



Millions suffer while powerful people sit in rooms drawing lines on maps and deciding the fate of entire nations.





And at the end of the day, it’s not them who bleed.



It’s ordinary people.

Children lose their childhoods.

Families lose their homes.

Communities lose entire generations.





All while the world keeps asking the same simple question:

Why is peace always the hardest option for those in power?





Chris Brown recently vented his frustrations about the ongoing wars and global conflicts, echoing what many people around the world feel — that humanity deserves better than endless cycles of violence and destruction.





Sometimes the loudest truth is also the simplest one:

“Peace should never be harder than war”.



(Note: The comments are from Chris Brown, CBC News journalist not Chris Brown the artist)