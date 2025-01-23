Chris Brown Sues Warner Bros For $500 Million Over Abuse Documentary

The singer is claiming defamation.

Drake is not the only superstar who is citing defamation. Chris Brown decided to take legal action against the production house Ample and Warner Bros. on Tuesday, January 21. The singer is suing both over the release of the documentary series Chris Brown: A History of Violence. Brown claims that the series was irresponsible with its content, and presented “sensationalized” and “debunked claims” about his criminal past. Brown is seeking a whopping $500 million from the production house and company as a result.

Chris Brown’s legal team took the makers of the documentary series to task for presenting what they felt were half truths. The singer is accusing Ample and Warner Bros. of “promoting,” as well as “publishing,” defamatory claims about him and his personal life.

He also cited the Jane Doe at the heart of the series. Chris Brown’s legal team allege that Doe has repeatedly been discredited. Yet she was presented in such a way as to sell viewers on her assault claims. The singer pointed out that the lawsuit filed by Doe was later withdrawn.

The legal team also noted that Chris Brown: A History of Violence dubs Brown a “serial rapist and sexual abuser.” Despite the fact that he’s never been convicted of a sex related crime. “Despite being provided with proof that their narrative was false,” the documents stated. “They went ahead and aired the series anyway.” These documents also present Brown as someone who has owned up to mistakes in the past, such as his assault on ex-girlfriend Rihanna. He claims to have grown as a result of these mistakes. He accuses Ample and Warner Bros. of promoting a counter-narrative for the sake of business.

“To put it simply,” Chris Brown’s legal team concluded. “This case is about the media putting their own profits over the truth.” Chris Brown’s legal team claim that the singer has suffered to his career and his reputation as a result of the documentary series. Brown is seeking $500 million in damages, and asserts that he will donate part of these proceeds to victims of sexual abuse. Ample and Warner Bros. have not yet responded to the suit.