Chris Brown Wants Prisoners Fighting L.A. Fires To Have Sentences Shaved

Chris Brown has called for prisoners who have enlisted to tackle the Los Angeles wildfires to have their sentences cut.

Nearly 800 incarcerated firefighters have been deployed in L.A. since the enormous blazes began earlier this week and have devastated much of the California city.

Brown, who lives in L.A., is among those who have called for the inmate firefighters to be rewarded by the justice system for helping out during the disaster.

“LA… Make sure y’all throw a ceremony or parade for these firefighters and first responders after this,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories on Thursday (January 9).

“Also the prisoners who were out there risking they lives need time knocking off their sentences. Just saying.”

The R&B singer also expressed skepticism over the origin of the fires, writing in a separate post: “Someone starting these fires. Shit don’t add up.”

It has been reported that the incarcerated firefighters are being paid between $5.80 and $10.24 per day, plus $1 per hour extra when they are responding to an active emergency.

The Game has also been busy helping those affected by the fires.

The Compton rapper said he would help people who have been forced to leave their homes as a result of the blazes find accommodation free of charge.

“Me & [talent manager Travis Wilson] are helping 10 families effected [sic] by the fires here get into @airbnb for a week free of charge [praying hands emoji],” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

He then directed those interested to message Wilson on Instagram, adding: “Must have an identification or drivers license with address in the affected areas.”

At least 10 people have been killed since the fires began, with the number expected to rise.

As many as 10,000 structures have also been destroyed in the ferocious blazes, which have been difficult to stop due to powerful winds and dry conditions.

Almost 200,000 people have been evacuated from their homes and it is already the most destructive fire in Los Angeles history, with damages widely expected to surpass $50 billion.