CHRIS CUOMO FREAKS OUT AS ABC CORPORATE ORDERS STATIONS TO PULL JIMMY KIMMEL PROMOS



Chris Cuomo went on a rant claiming ABC stations nationwide were told internally — from the corporate side, not government — to yank Jimmy Kimmel’s promos this week





“The ABC stations that are being targeted by the FCC were just told internally — this means from the corporate side, not from the government’s side — to pull the Kimmel promos for this week,” Cuomo said.



He added: “You know what that means? This, you may like it, you may not, but it’s not about Kimmel. It’s about the levers of power. So this guy doesn’t like a joke and now he’s using federal agencies to shut down a broadcast show because he doesn’t like it. Think about that.”





Cuomo continued: “Now again, it’s not about Kimmel. Whether you’re a fan or not, it doesn’t matter whether you think he’s funny or not. Doesn’t matter.

There’s no question that the company can take him off… But this is a president whose wife got upset and now he’s using the levers of government to do something about it and you’re okay with that? You think that’s making us great? You think that’s cleaning up the deep state in lawfare, all those things?”