Chris Rock Reacts to Jada Pinkett Smith Exposing Their Past Relationship After Infamous Rivalry With Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith has been busy sharing the most shocking secrets from her life, including the difficulties of married life, her struggles with self-acceptance, and the infamous 2022 Academy Awards incident involving Chris Rock and Will Smith. Her memoir Worthy is set to hit shelves this month.

The actress has revealed in recent interviews that she initially believed the entire Oscars incident between the comedian and the actor was a joke until she realized it wasn’t. Additionally, she disclosed a very particular fact involving Chris Rock and her, and now Chris Rock has decided to discuss it.

Jada Pinkett Smith says Chris Rock asked her out

In her interview with People magazine, actress Jada Pinkett Smith shared that she has not spoken to Chris Rock since March, after the 2022 Oscars fiasco which involved Rock cracking a joke about Jada’s shaved head and Will Smith walking up to him and slapping him in front of everyone. The actress said that she wished Chris Rock and her husband, Will Smith, could find peace.

Jada Pinkett Smith also revealed that years ago, during a summer when there were rumors about her and Will Smith heading for a divorce, Chris Rock had asked her out. She said,

“This particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce. So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I’d love to take you out.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?’ I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumors.’ He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that.”

However, Jada Pinkett Smith shared with Today’s Hoda Kotb for NBC that she and Will Smith have been separated for almost seven years now. She clarified that it’s not a divorce on paper but they have been living separate lives since 2016.

Chris Rock reacts to Jada Pinkett Smith talking about their past relationship

According to reports by the Daily Mail, comedian-actor Chris Rock feels frustrated over the actress’ recent comments on their past relationship and would not like to be dragged into this. An insider shared with the Daily Mail,

“Chris has said his piece on the entire Will Smith, slap, but now with these new revelations from Jada that her and Will have been living separate lives, it is just another WTF moment in the whole saga from these past few years between Chris, her, and Will. Chris hates that she keeps bringing it up and bringing up the other revelations about Chris asking her on a date and all of that.”

The insider further shared that the comedian is a private person and was just getting to a point where he thought people might have moved on from the 2022 Academy Award scene, but now talking about it again is simply frustrating to him as it brings everything back to the forefront.

They concluded, “Chris is over it and would actually love for her to keep his name out of her damn mouth.” The insider used similar words like the ones Will Smith used for Rock to make it stern.

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals whether she was offended by Chris Rock’s joke

The actress who lives with alopecia was asked during the interview with People if she was offended by the joke that Chris Rock made at the 2022 Oscars for which he was slapped. Jada Pinkett Smith said,

“I mean, that’s what comedians do. I would just have to say that I am not really here to make any judgment on how people decide to express themselves and express their art. I’ll say that several times I’ve had my feelings hurt, for sure. I’ve had my feelings hurt a lot by Chris. But at the end of the day, too, being in the spotlight, comes with the territory.”



She later clarified that she was not quite sure what was going on when she saw Will Smith walk back to his seat but said she knew one thing she needed: to stay calm and stay clear.

The actress made it clear in her interview that she is going to be by Will Smith’s side but also allow him to figure this out for himself, adding that she is finding a way to support him without trying to take away or deal with it for him.