Chris Rock wants Jada Pinkett Smith to ‘keep his name out of her mouth’

Chris Rock is reportedly not happy about his name being brought into the latest saga of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s ongoing drama.

The comedian, who has had run-ins with the Hollywood power couple before, apparently wants his name kept out of Pinkett Smith’s mouth.

This comes as the Red Table Talk host is currently on her press tour promoting her new tell-all book.

The 52-year-old actress has claimed that Rock asked her out on a date while she and Smith were caught up in rumours of divorce.

Pinkett Smith told People magazine: “I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce.

“And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce.

“So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I’d love to take you out’. And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?’ I was like, ‘No, Chris, those are just rumors.’

“He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that.”

This claim has frustrated Rock, according to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail.

“Chris has said his piece on the entire Will Smith slap, but now with these new revelations from Jada that she and Will have been living separate lives it is just another WTF moment in the whole saga from these past few years between Chris, her, and Will,” the source said.

All of this drama comes in the wake of revelations that Smith and his wife have been separated since 2016.

The current saga in question began at the 2022 Oscars where Smith slapped Rock as he was hosting, after Rock made a joke at the expense of Pinkett Smith’s buzzcut.

Rock angered the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star with a jibe that Pinkett Smith – who has alopecia – was going to appear in GI Jane 2.

Since then, it has been a series of back-and-forth jabs between the stars, with Rock taking aim at the couple in his stand-up routine.

Regarding the current set of accusations, the source said of Rock’s reaction: “Chris hates that she keeps bringing it up and bringing up the other revelations about Chris asking her on a date and all of that.

“He is a relatively private person and was just getting to a point where people may have started to move on, but now it is back in the limelight, and it’s just frustrating that everything is coming back to the forefront.

“Chris is over it and would actually love for her to keep his name out of her damn mouth.”

That last remark was a nod to what Smith screamed at Rock at the Oscars.

LADBible have contacted the representatives of both Rock and Pinkett Smith.