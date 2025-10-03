CHRIS ZUMANI ZIMBA ENDORSES MAKEBI ZULU FOR 2026

ZUMANI ZIMBA ENDORSES MAKEBI ZULU FOR 2026



“…he is highly credible Presidential Candidate on the Table..”





Friday, 3rd October, 2025



“He is Among the Best Lawyers, a Loyal Son of ECL, Distinguished Scholar & Noble Citizen.”



“Makebi Zulu is highly credible Presidential Candidate on the Table and We must Welcome Him to Compete both in PF and Tonse Alliance. “



“For me, he is my close friend and a reliable brother in the liberation struggle in whom I am well pleased With such quality & competent candidates, I see light at the end of August 2026.”





……………………………………………………………………………



MAKEBI ZULU: THE QUIET STRENGTH IN ZAMBIA’S POLITICAL CONVERSATION



By Brian Matambo – Lusaka, Zambia



Hon. Makebi Zulu, former Eastern Province Minister and Member of Parliament for Malambo Constituency, is steadily emerging as one of the most talked-about figures in Zambia’s evolving political space. His rise has not been through noise or confrontation, but through a steady, disciplined presence that has caught the attention of both his party and the nation.





At 44 years old, Makebi Zulu stands out as part of a younger yet more grounded generation of leaders within the Patriotic Front. He belongs to a cohort that includes Raphael Nakachinda and Greyford Monde, men who are mature in outlook, seasoned in debate, and committed to steering a rebranded PF into relevance. In this group, Makebi Zulu represents a blend of professional rigor and moral steadiness, qualities increasingly seen as essential for Zambia’s future.





The foundation of his reputation lies in law. A trained advocate, Makebi Zulu has for years been at the forefront of constitutional arguments that have shaped national debates. But beyond the courtroom battles, it is his loyalty to the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu that has stood out. Each time the former head of state and his family faced legal hurdles, Makebi Zulu was there, not for the cameras but for the cause. His consistency in representing Lungu in some of the most high-pressure moments after State House has defined him as a man who does not waver when