CHRISPIN CHIINDA DECLARES INTEREST IN MUNALI PARLIAMENTARY SEAT



….says he would soon announce the political party he intends to partner with ahead of the August 13, 2026 general elections





Munali aspiring Member of Parliament Chrispin Chiinda says his decision to seek election in the constituency is driven by a desire to contribute to the development of the area where he was born and raised.





In a personal profile statement, Chiinda said he was born in Mtendere within Munali Constituency and has spent most of his life in the area.





The 48-year-old businessman described himself as a devoted Catholic, husband and father.



Chiinda explained that he began his entrepreneurial journey at Chelstone Big Market where he established a boutique before venturing into a logistics business at the age of 26.





He stated that by the age of 29, he had constructed Chris Mall in Chelstone and later went on to build Chris Mall Lodges in Chamba Valley at the age of 34.

Chiinda added that he achieved these milestones while still a youth.





On education, Chiinda said he holds a Grade 12 certificate and a diploma in law and is currently pursuing a law degree.





He noted that being born and bred in Munali had inspired him and other residents to believe that the constituency should be represented in Parliament by someone from within the community rather than external candidates.





Chiinda said his ambition to become Member of Parliament was motivated by a genuine desire to make a positive impact and leave a lasting legacy for the people of Munali.





He disclosed that he entered politics in 2014 under the Patriotic Front and had hoped to contest the Munali seat in the 2021 general elections but was not adopted by the party.





Chiinda said despite the setback, he chose not to stand as an independent candidate because he believed the time was not yet right.





He also appealed for forgiveness from supporters who were disappointed by his absence from the 2021 ballot, stating that he now felt more experienced and committed to serving the people of Munali.





Meanwhile, Chiinda revealed that as a member of the opposition, he would soon announce the political party he intends to partner with ahead of the August 13, 2026 general elections.





He further outlined his vision for Munali, which he said includes improving the road network, enhancing healthcare services and facilities, promoting better education, strengthening security, and empowering women and youths.





Chiinda expressed hope that the people of Munali would elect him as their Member of Parliament in the 2026 general elections to enable him implement community initiatives aimed at improving the lives of residents.