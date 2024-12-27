CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT STATISTICS 2024



December 26, 2024



THE Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public about the road traffic accident statistics recorded during this years’ Christmas holiday period, from December 24, 2024 beginning at 18:00 hours to December 26, 2024 ending at 06:00 hours.





During this period, a total of 125 road traffic accidents were reported. These accidents include:12 fatal accidents, resulting in 14 fatalities. 32 serious accidents, in which 55 persons were seriously injured. 30 slight accidents, with 41 persons sustaining minor injuries. 51 damage-only accidents, involving property damage without injuries.



These figures represent a notable decrease from the 281 road traffic accidents recorded during the same period in 2023. Last year’s statistics included 15 fatal accidents with 16 fatalities, 40 serious accidents with 71 serious injuries, 68 slight accidents with 95 slight injuries, and 158 damage-only accidents.





PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN



Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents, with 73 accidents, followed by:

Copperbelt: 21 accidents

Eastern: 16 accidents

Southern: 13 accidents

Central: 12 accidents

Luapula: 11 accidents

North-Western: 9 accidents

Muchinga: 6 accidents

Northern

Western: 5 accidents each





CASUALTIES



A total of 122 casualties were recorded. Lusaka Province also had the highest number of casualties at 26, followed by:

Eastern Province: 25 casualties

Luapula: 15 casualties

Copperbelt and Central: 11 casualties each

Northern: 10 casualties

North-Western: 8 casualties

Southern and Western: 4 casualties each





CAUSES OF ACCIDENTS



The main causes of road traffic accidents continue to be human error. The most prevalent offences recorded include:Excessive speed: 40 cases

Failure to keep to the nearside: 19 cases





TRAFFIC OFFENCES AND PENALTIES



A total of 747 road traffic offences were recorded, raising K345,725.00 in Admission of Guilt Fines. This is a reduction compared to the 931 road traffic offences recorded in 2023, which raised K487,335.00.





CALL TO ACTION



The Zambia Police Service is deeply concerned by the continued occurrence of road traffic accidents, particularly those caused by non-compliance with traffic regulations. We urge all motorists to adhere strictly to traffic rules, including observing speed limits, maintaining lane discipline, and avoiding reckless driving. As we move forward, the Zambia Police Service is committed to intensifying road safety campaigns and enforcement measures to reduce accidents and save lives on our roads. Let us all work together to make our roads safer.



RAE HAMOONGA

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.