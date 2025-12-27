Christmas is unbiblical – Pastor  Kumuyi

Christmas is unbiblical – Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi



Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi, General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, has once again clarified the church’s stance on Christmas.





He emphasized that since the ministry’s inception, they have never organized a Christmas retreat, instead holding what they call a “December retreat.”





According to Pastor Kumuyi, the church does not celebrate Christmas because it originates from what he describes as an idolatrous background.





He asserted that any attempt to introduce elements associated with the so-called “mystery Babylon” into the church, including Christmas, is strictly rejected, reaffirming that the practice is unbiblical.