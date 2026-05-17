Netanyahu says he will speak with Trump, with Iran likely on agenda

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he was scheduled to speak with US President Donald Trump later in the day, adding that he expected the conversation to include Iran.

Netanyahu said he wanted to hear about Trump’s recent trip to China, including his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He said he believed the two leaders would also discuss “Iran, where, as I said several days ago, there are many possibilities and we are prepared for every scenario.”