IRGC-linked media says US sets five conditions on Iran proposals

The United States had set five conditions in response to Iran’s proposals, including no payment of damages and the transfer of 400 kilograms of uranium, the IRGC-affiliated Fars News reported on Sunday.

Washington also demanded limits on Iran’s nuclear facilities, refused to release Tehran’s blocked assets and made any halt to the war conditional on negotiations, it said, citing sources.

Iran, in turn, had made negotiations conditional on an end to the wars in Lebanon and Iran, sanctions relief, the release of blocked assets, compensation for war damages and US acceptance of the Islamic Republic’s authority over the Strait of Hormuz, the report added.