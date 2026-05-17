Iran Launches “Hormuz Safe” Insurance Platform for Ships Crossing Strait of Hormuz





Iran has officially launched a new maritime insurance platform called “Hormuz Safe” aimed at ships and cargo vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports from Iranian media.





The move comes as war-risk insurance costs in the Gulf continue surging amid rising regional tensions, with many international insurers either dramatically increasing premiums or refusing coverage altogether for vessels entering the area.





What Iran Is trying to Do:



• Create its own shipping control mechanism without officially imposing direct transit tolls

• Monitor and regulate vessels moving through Hormuz using financial certification systems

• Generate billions in post-war revenue through maritime insurance services

• Reduce dependence on Western-controlled financial systems





One of the most striking details is that the platform reportedly allows payments using Bitcoin, helping Tehran bypass sanctions and restrictions tied to the global SWIFT banking system.





However, the insurance reportedly covers only vessel inspections, detentions, and cargo confiscations — not missile strikes or direct military attacks, which remain the biggest risk in the region.





Analysts say the biggest challenge for “Hormuz Safe” may be international recognition, since many ports and global shipping firms may refuse to accept Iranian-backed insurance certificates.





Reports also suggest Tehran is seeking support from Russian and Chinese reinsurance partners to strengthen the platform’s credibility and expand its acceptance among Eastern shipping networks.