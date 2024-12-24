Fellow Zambians,

As we gather with loved ones to celebrate Christmas, we are reminded of the hope, love, and unity that this season represents. Yet, we cannot ignore the difficult realities many of us are facing. Our beloved Zambia is enduring one of the most challenging economic periods in its history, and I deeply feel the struggles of every family.

In these trying times, I urge us to draw strength from the spirit of Christmas—the spirit of resilience, compassion, and faith. Let this season inspire us to support one another, to uplift those in need, and to believe in a brighter future for our nation.

ZAWAPA remains committed to championing policies that will bring lasting change to our economy, restore dignity to our people, and create opportunities for all Zambians. Together, we can overcome these hardships and rebuild a prosperous Zambia.

May this Christmas bring you peace, joy, and renewed hope. Let us unite, not just as citizens, but as a family, working hand in hand to reclaim the Zambia we all deserve.

Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year to you all!

Yours in service,

Hon. Howard Kunda

Zawapa – Zambia wake-up Party

CHRISTMAS MESSAGE FROM HONOURABLE HOWARD KUNDA, PRESIDENT OF ZAMBIA WAKE-UP PARTY (ZAWAPA):





