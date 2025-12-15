CHUNGU CAUTIONS ECZ AHEAD OF CHAWAMA BY-ELECTION



FORMER Government Chief Whip Stephen Chungu has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) not to interfere in the upcoming Chawama Constituency by-election.





Mr. Chungu, who is also former Luanshya Central Member of Parliament, says the ECZ has no mandate to determine leadership of political parties, stressing that the Patriotic Front does not recognise Robert Chabinga as its party president.





He accused the government of using the ECZ to sideline the PF from participating fully in elections, adding that genuine PF members do not recognise Mr. Chabinga.





Mr. Chungu warned that no political party remains in power forever, noting that Zambia has previously been governed by UNIP, MMD, PF, and now UPND.





He further said the country is facing serious challenges but expressed hope that Zambians will eventually see positive change and leadership that serves the people.





Mr. Chungu also claimed that unmet campaign promises could influence voters’ decisions in the 2026 general elections.



By Constance Shilengwe

RFM