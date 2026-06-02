🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Chungu Seeks Bail, Says Detention Is Hurting Campaign



Independent presidential candidate and former Zambia Security Intelligence Service Director General Xavier Chungu has moved to the High Court seeking bail pending trial, arguing that his continued detention is undermining his ability to participate in the August 13 general elections.





According to an affidavit filed before the court, Chungu says he was arrested on May 28 and charged with communication of certain information contrary to Section 4(1) of the State Security Act.





The former intelligence chief argues that despite spending more than 24 hours in custody at Kabwata Police Station, he has not yet been brought before a competent court for trial and authorities have not provided sufficient reasons for the delay.





Chungu further claims that police denied him bond even after he presented two working sureties with fixed and traceable addresses.



In his application, he maintains that he is not a flight risk, pointing to his status as a presidential candidate whose campaign requires regular public appearances, meetings, and engagement with voters across the country.





The case has drawn heightened attention because it comes at a sensitive moment in Zambia’s election season, with Chungu becoming the first presidential candidate in the 2026 race to challenge his detention through the courts while actively campaigning for State House.





The High Court is now expected to determine whether the circumstances of the case justify his release pending trial.



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