CHURCH CONDEMNS GROWING MOCKERY SURROUNDING PRESIDENT LUNGU’S FUNERAL





Zambia’s leading Church Mother Bodies have strongly condemned the growing wave of insensitive public commentary and online mockery surrounding the ongoing funeral uncertainties of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. In a powerful joint statement, the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) expressed deep concern over the loss of reverence and dignity as the country continues to mourn its Sixth Republican President





The Church noted with dismay the rising trend on social media and other platforms where the solemnity of the late president’s passing has become a subject of jokes, ridicule, and political satire. What should have been a time of national mourning has, according to the statement, dangerously shifted into a theatre of mockery, stirring division rather than unity.





“We note with concern the emergence of insensitive commentary and mockery surrounding the ongoing developments,” the statement reads. “While the public has the right to express opinions, we caution against turning this solemn occasion into a subject of jokes or ridicule.”



The Church emphasized that such behaviour does not align with Zambia’s cultural and moral values. They reminded the public that in African tradition, death is a sacred passage one that calls for respect, silence, and collective reflection. When a national figure passes away, especially a former Head of State, dignity should prevail over division, and empathy should rise above entertainment.





The leaders of the three bodies warned that the mockery not only disrespects the memory of President Lungu but also deepens the wounds of a grieving family and nation. They described such conduct as a dangerous erosion of compassion in the public sphere, potentially setting a precedent where no national figure is spared from ridicule in their final moments.





“Scripture reminds us that there is a time for everything,” the Church said, referencing Ecclesiastes. “This is a time for mourning and reflection not entertainment or point-scoring.”





The Church further urged citizens, including political leaders, content creators, and media personalities, to act with restraint and reverence. They called on the public to shift from criticism to compassion, and from mockery to mourning, recognizing that the nation’s response to death speaks volumes about its moral compass.





Additionally, the Church disclosed that it is actively involved in efforts to foster healing and dialogue between the Lungu family and the Government, urging both parties to resolve their differences with dignity. However, they cautioned that public noise and sensationalism only serve to worsen the situation.





The Church Mother Bodies has further appealed to all Zambians to pause, reflect, and honour the moment with humility and maturity. They prayed for peace, healing, and a renewed national spirit anchored in unity, love, and the timeless values that define Zambia.



June 19, 2025

©️ KUMWESU